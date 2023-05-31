NBA: Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers decides to step down after 11 years

The Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that their president and general manager Bob Myers is stepping down from his post after 11 years.

Myers, who joined the Warriors in 2011, had a hugely successful stint with them as the team won four NBA championships in 11 years. Myers himself won the award of Executive of the Year twice during his tenure as he got acknowledged for his pivotal role in creating a dynasty.

The Warriors also posted a heartfelt message for Myers on their Twitter handle and thanked him for everything. Have a look at the message here: 2x NBA Executive of the Year.

4x NBA Champion.

The architect of an era.



The news of Myers stepping down was first broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski who said that Myers felt it was time to move on for him.

At the press conference on Tuesday, Myers said, "You can't make it to a day like this anymore without everyone knowing what you're going to say."

"I've only known how to do things one way my whole life," he said. "It doesn't feel right to do something when I can't give it everything. And that's what it takes to do what we've done over the last, for me, 12 years," he further said during his media address. Have a look at his address here: "I've only known how to do things one way my whole life… and it doesn't feel right to do something when I can't give it everything."



Golden State's Bob Myers officially announces stepping down as the franchise's president and general manager. Myers's contract will expire in late June and he is expected to work till that time or at least this is what owner Joe Lacob thinks so. A report by The Athletic had also claimed uncertainty about Myers's position in the Warriors' management. At the time of that report, Warriors were facing certain issues regarding salaries and question mark over veteran players and the question still looms.

On Tuesday, Myers, however, seemingly denied part of the report and said, "This wasn't about money, I just want to make that clear." It although remains to be seen whether Myers continues to be in the league with some other team or moves out of it entirely.

