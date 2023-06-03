NBA: Detroit Pistons hire Monty Williams as new head coach

The Detroit Pistons, which finished with NBA-low 17 wins last season, have announced Monty Williams as their next head coach. The Pistons announced the move Friday in a press release with the franchise owner Tom Gores feeling 'beyond excited.'

“After spending some time with Monty, it’s clear that he’s found a unique balance between achieving victory at the highest level while at the same time nurturing a culture of growth, development and inspiration,” said Gores. “I’m beyond excited. This is a huge win for us.”

Williams was fired by the Phoenix Suns earlier this season after the team lost the Western Conference semifinals second year in a row. The Suns, however, had made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 under Williams but had lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. Overall, Williams won 63% of his regular games in four season with Phoenix.

Also Read: World number four Elena Rybakina pulls out of French Open 2023 due to illness

“A week ago, I was not sure what the future would hold,” Williams was quoted saying in the same release. “But, after talking with Tom and Troy, I was excited hearing their vision for the Pistons going forward. They had a thoughtful plan and I am so appreciative of the emphasis they placed on the personal side of this business. They showed tremendous consideration for me and my family throughout this process."

With Williams at the helm, the Pistons, who have won the NBA Championship three times, would want to get back to the winning ways after making it to the playoffs just two times in last 14 years - the last of which was in 2008. In '08, Detroit had entered the East finals for the sixth consecutive time and had won the NBA title in 2004, but the winnings have been lean ever since.

The new coach, however, exudes confidence with is 367-336 record as a head coach in nine NBA seasons with a decent 29-27 playoff record as well.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE