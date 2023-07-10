NBA: Chris Paul asserts Golden State Warriors stint not his 'last'

Chris Paul has always been an opponent of the Golden State Warriors but that has changed now. CP3 now has to play alongside Steph Curry, who he had to defend against, and Kyle Thompson, who defended him as an opponent. Paul was traded to the Warriors in a three-way deal around a couple of weeks ago.

At his introductory press conference on Sunday, July 9, Paul said that even his 'family couldn't believe' the change of circumstances. The 12-time All-Star added that he still hasn't spoken to the Warriors teammates or coach Steve Kerr and has little clarity about his role with the team.

"At the end of the day, it's basketball," Paul said. "I'm going into a situation with a bunch of guys who've been playing together for a long time. I'm not as worried about it as everybody else is. ... We'll figure all of that stuff out at camp."

"You don't have the answers right now. We'll practice, and I'm sure there will be things I've got to learn about them, they've got to learn about me, but that's the case with any team," he added.

The 18-year veteran, however, might be reaching the twilight of his career. He had also missed 23 games last season due to injury. Paul although, dismissed the chance of his Warriors stint as his final one with a firm 'no.'

"This is a sport. This is fun. It's a job, but I get to play basketball every day and say that's my way of life. ... I wouldn't spend this time training and playing and hooping, the time away from my family if I didn't love it the way I do. That's not going to change," he said.

Paul, Round 1 Pick 4 in the 2005 NBA draft, was named 2006 Rookie of the Year. Paul has played in 1214 regular-season games and averages 17.9 points per game in his career. His per-game assist average is also a healthy 9.5 with 4.5 rebounds as well.

