Nations League: Kylian Mbappe's availability for Portugal clash still uncertain

French national team coach Didier Deschamps on Friday said that their star striker Kylian Mbappe will face a late fitness test ahead of their Nations League A Group 3 clash away to Portugal.

The PSG star was ruled out of Finland clash, where France was beaten 2-0 at home, due to a thigh injury which made his availability for Portugal clash uncertain.

"He's going to do the first part of the training session tonight on his own and for him, and others, we'll assess tomorrow morning," Deschamps told a news conference.

Finland's win ended France's 12-match unbeaten streak. Les Bleus defenders Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard and forward Kinglsey Coman missed the match.

World Cup-winners France are second in the table on 10 points, behind Europan champions Portugal on goal difference.

Both teams shared the points in a goalless stalemate in the first group meeting at the Stade de France last month.

