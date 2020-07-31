Napoli president raises concerns about Champions League tie vs Barcelona in Camp Nou

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has raised his concerns about his side having to travel to Spain for their UEFA Champions League clash versus Barcelona amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

UEFA, earlier this month, confirmed that the remaining second-leg matches of Champions League round of 16 matches would be played in stadiums of the home team before the ‘Final-8’ of the elite competition is played in Lisbon, Portugal. The Europa League will be shifted to Germany.

Laurentiis said that while fear is coming from Spain, authorities in the football body is acting like nothing is wrong while adding he really doesn’t see why football should be played in a city that is in critical situation.

"I hear a lot of perplexity and fear coming from Spain and they're acting like nothing is wrong. What does it take to say, 'Don't go to Barcelona but rather go to Portugal, Germany or Geneva?" the Guardian quoted De Laurentiis as saying.

"If they've decided to play the Champions League in Portugal and the Europa League in Germany, I think we can go to Portugal or Germany for the last 16. I don't understand why it should stay in a city that has a really critical situation."

Napoli’s last-16 match with Barcelona is hanging in balance at 1-1 ahead of second leg at the iconic Camp Nou on August 8.

There has been a surge in COVID-19 positives in Spain with thousands of new cases reported on a daily basis, taking the country's total tally to over 303,000 cases.

Players from Sevilla, Real Madrid and Almeria tested positive for the virus this week.

