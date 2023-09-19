Nadal reveals why Djokovic is the best, feels he could've been 'frustrated' without Grand Slam record

Recently, the 22-Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal lauded his arch-rival Novak Djokovic. Djokovic has had a stellar run in 2023, having won the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open. With his triumph at the US Open, he achieved his 24th Grand Slam title to come at par with Margaret Court for the most Majors won in both men’s and women’s tennis. Thus, Nadal feels Djokovic could've been more frustrated without Grand Slam record as he 'lives more intensely' and that is why he is the best.

Speaking to Moviestar Plus, Nadal -- who has been out of action for quite some time due to injury issues -- said, "I'm not frustrated for a simple reason. I believe that, within my means, I have done everything possible to ensure that things go as smoothly as possible for me. Novak could be frustrated because he lives everything more intensely and that's why he's the best."

PARIS 2024 TO BE NADAL'S LAST APPEARANCE?

Talking about Nadal, the former world number one has been away from action for a long time due to injury woes. In May, the Spainard announced that he would be unable to defend his Roland Garros title and has been away from the court due to a persistent hip injury. In June, the 37-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery on his injured left hip flexor. His return is still now known. During the same interaction, Nadal pointed out how he has missed several competitions due to fitness issues and believes Paris Olympics, to be held next year, will be a nice end to his illustrious career.

In this regard, Nadal opined, "I have been one of the most inactive players on the circuit for many years. I've missed four and a half years of Grand Slams. That's what the sport is all about. Djokovic is also more successful because he has had a level of fitness/physique that has allowed him to play more than me."

“I would like to play again, to be competitive. But I'm not expecting to come back and win Roland Garros or Australia, so that people are not disoriented. The 2024 Olympics in Paris would be a nice end to my career if I feel good. My schedule can change if I feel I can have a chance to win at Roland Garros,” Nadal added.

