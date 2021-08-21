Muttiah Muralitharan reveals Virender Sehwag's words after missing 300

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was known for his brute batting style and some mammoth scores in the game of cricket. The batsman smashed two triple centuries in his Test career. But he had an opportunity of getting another triple ton, this time against Sri Lanka in 2009, however, he got out on 293 while taking a run off Muttiah Muralitharan's over.

Now, Lankan Spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan revealed Sehwag's words after getting dismissed in the match. “I remember he was batting on 290 against us in Mumbai and I think it was Dravid who told him to hang on as he can get to his 300 the next day. The next morning, he tried to tap it but got out caught and bowled and told me ‘I should have never listened to Rahul and instead gone after you’,” Murali told ESPNCricinfo.

The incident took place in the third Test of the series between India and Sri Lanka. Sehwag was expected to get to his third triple ton quickly on Day 3 but he was out for 293 while trying to take a single off Muralitharan.

"Sehwag could understand and read what I was bowling. He says he didn’t read me but what I can say is that he played me in a different manner (than the rest). He was very dangerous. I’ve said this many times,” he added.

“For Sehwag, I would keep fielders because I knew he will take a chance. He thinks, on his day he can attack and take on anybody in the world. So, we would try and set a defensive field and wait for him to make a mistake and give us his wicket. But Sehwag’s attitude was like ‘I will give myself 2 hours and score 150 runs. If I bat the entire day, I will score 300.’ So he might get out after lunch but by then he would have scored more than a hundred runs. Most of the batsmen batting on 98-99 would look to complete the century by taking singles but Sehwag will go for a six. Sehwag didn’t care whether he got a century or not. He just went for his shots,” Murali, who has more than 1300 international wickets, said.