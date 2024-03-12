Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record with hundred in Ranji Trophy final

On Tuesday (March 12) Mumbai strengthened its grip on Day 3 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final versus Vidarbha at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Resuming the day at 141-2, with an overall lead of 260, the 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai rode on captain Ajinkya Rahane's 73, Musheer Khan's 136 and Shreyas Iyer's blistering 95 to take their lead beyond the 500-run mark as Vidarbha are on the mat in the summit clash. Musheer, who resumed the day at 51*, continued his rich vein of form and slammed a magnificent hundred to break Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-long record.

Musheer, Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, stitched a brilliant 130-run third-wicket stand with Rahane and added another 168 for the fourth-wicket with Iyer to bolster his side's position and reach the three-figures mark. With this, he became the youngest Mumbai batter to score a hundred in the Ranji final. Before this, Sachin Tendulkar held this record when he slammed a century in the final of the 1994/95 season. Back then, Tendulkar hit two successive tons in the finale played between Mumbai and Punjab. He held the record for over two decades before Musheer finally broke it on Tuesday, at the age of 19 years and 14 days.

For Musheer, the occasion became more special as Master Blaster was also in attendance on Day 3 of the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Here is the video:

Musheer finally got dismissed for 136. Mumbai have gone past the 400-run mark in the second innings, with a lead of over 515 at the time of publishing this report. Thus, they are in with a solid chance to claim their 42nd Ranji title with a big win over Vidarbha. Early in the game, Rahane-led Mumbai folded for 224 after being asked to bat first. In reply, Vidarbha fell flat for 105, giving a handy 119-run lead as Mumbai have dictated terms since then.