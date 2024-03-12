'Hope I will be getting more in future': Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts after winning ICC Player of Month Award

On Tuesday (March 12), Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal bagged the ICC Player of the Month Award, for February 2024, following his impeccable run in the recently-concluded England Test series. Jaiswal ended the five Tests with 712 runs, including two double tons. Jaiswal became the second Indian batter, after Sunil Gavaskar, to score 700 runs in a Test series. The left-hander beat New Zealand's Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka to bag the award.

After receiving the award, Jaiswal in an interview with the ICC said, "I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future. It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series."

Reflecting on his run in the England series, where he ended as the Player-of-the-Series, Jaiswal stated, "I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates and I really enjoyed it. I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living."

The 22-year-old left-hander also surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of most runs in a single Test series versus England. Following his latest achievement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also congratuled Jaiswal and wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Congratulations to @ybj_19 on being named ICC Men's Player of the Month for February 2024! His outstanding performance of 712 runs against England in the recent Test series with 2 hundreds and three fifties, speaks volumes. Keep shining, Yashasvi!"