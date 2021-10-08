Mumbai Indians post 235/9: A look at top five highest totals in IPL history

Mumbai Indians rode on half-centuries from star batsmen Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav to post a hefty total of 235 runs on the board in their final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 08).

Mumbai Indians headed into the game with odds stacked against them in the race for the final spot in IPL 2021 playoffs as they needed a massive 171-run win against SRH to qualify for the top four. However, their batsmen responded in a stellar fashion as they went after the SRH bowlers from the word go.

Young wicket-keeper batsman Kishan got MI off to a flyer with a sublime knock of 84 runs off just 32 balls laced with 11 fours and four sixes. Suryakumar Yadav then notched up a quickfire 40-ball 82 to power the team's total to 235/9 in 20 overs.

MI notched up their highest ever total in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, they fell short of the top five highest totals in the history of the tournament. MI's 235 against SRH is the seventh-highest total in the history of IPL overall with RCB's 263 against Pune Warriors in IPL 2013 on the top of the list.

Here's a look at the top five highest totals in the history of IPL:

RCB - 263/5 vs Pune Warriors - 2013

RCB - 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions - 2016

CSK - 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals - 2010

KKR - 245/6 vs Punjab Kings - 2018

CSK - 240/5 vs Punjab Kings - 2008

Mumbai Indians are in a tricky position in their final league game against SRH as they need to win by a margin of 171 runs to make it to the playoffs. MI had headed into the clash placed sixth on the points table with 12 points from 13 matches and an inferior net run rate of -0.048.

With 236 runs on the board, MI need to restrict SRH on 65 runs runs or less than that to qualify for the playoffs which is a near impossible task.