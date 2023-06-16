MS Dhoni's latest picture is breaking the internet: 'Want to be like him'
Story highlights
Plagued by a knee injury, MS Dhoni came to bat lower down the order throughout IPL 2023. He was seen playing with a heavy strapping on his left knee.
After leading Chennai Super Kings to a dream run in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni is enjoying a vacation in his hometown Ranchi. Dhoni recently became the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 matches in the IPL. The World Cup-winning skipper also emerged as the first cricketer in the history of the tournament to feature in 250 games. Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Dhoni, got the better of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to lift the trophy for a record-equaling fifth time. The Chennai-based franchise touched Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.
Following a stellar outing in the tournament, Dhoni seems to be making full use of his free time and having some fun moments with his friends and relatives. The official Instagram handle of Whistle Podu Army, the fan club of the Chennai-based franchise, shared a picture in which Dhoni can be seen sporting a colourful outfit. “Recent picture of Thala in Ranchi,” the caption read.
How did Twitter react?
The latest picture of MS Dhoni went viral in no time as fans praised their beloved ‘Thala’ in comments. The picture was shared on Twitter as well, and many users appreciated Dhoni's "king size life." Appreciating MS Dhoni’s lifestyle, one person wrote, “Once playing for Team India and now after retirement, farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40 acre farm. MSD is living life king size.”
Once playing for team India and now after retirement farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40acre farm. MSD is living life king size :)— Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) June 16, 2023
Taking note of MS Dhoni’s dress, another user hilariously commented, “Tough day at dressing for Ranveer.”
Tough day at dressing for Ranveer.— Soumya (@notionhead) June 16, 2023
Voicing a similar opinion, another tweeted, “Bro looks like Ranveer Singh, Dhoni.”
Bro looks like Ranveer Singh Dhoni 😭— Arghya Ghosh (@Arghya_MS7) June 16, 2023
Showering immense praise on the former India skipper’s down-to-earth attitude, one fan remarked, “He is India’s most successful captain, but yet so simple. Want to be like him.”
He is india most successful captain, but yet so simple 🥺. Want to be like him— GOAT RO45HIT (@sachinq518) June 16, 2023
A lot of people showered praise on Dhoni's simple life.
With friends and brother— Uttarakhand (uttaranchal)Friends (@UttarakhandFrnd) June 16, 2023
MS Dhoni's performance in IPL
Plagued by a knee injury, MS Dhoni came to bat lower down the order throughout this edition of the IPL. The CSK skipper was even seen playing with a heavy strapping on his left knee. In this season, Dhoni notched up 104 runs at a strike rate of 182.46 after playing 16 games. After the completion of the IPL, the wicketkeeper-batter successfully underwent knee surgery in Mumbai. Overall, the 41-year-old has 5,082 runs and 24 half centuries under his belt in the IPL.