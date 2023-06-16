MS Dhoni's latest picture is breaking the internet: 'Want to be like him'

After leading Chennai Super Kings to a dream run in this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni is enjoying a vacation in his hometown Ranchi. Dhoni recently became the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 matches in the IPL. The World Cup-winning skipper also emerged as the first cricketer in the history of the tournament to feature in 250 games. Chennai Super Kings, under the leadership of Dhoni, got the better of Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2023 final to lift the trophy for a record-equaling fifth time. The Chennai-based franchise touched Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.

Following a stellar outing in the tournament, Dhoni seems to be making full use of his free time and having some fun moments with his friends and relatives. The official Instagram handle of Whistle Podu Army, the fan club of the Chennai-based franchise, shared a picture in which Dhoni can be seen sporting a colourful outfit. “Recent picture of Thala in Ranchi,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhistlePoduArmy® CSK Fan Club (@cskfansofficial) × How did Twitter react? The latest picture of MS Dhoni went viral in no time as fans praised their beloved ‘Thala’ in comments. The picture was shared on Twitter as well, and many users appreciated Dhoni's "king size life." Appreciating MS Dhoni’s lifestyle, one person wrote, “Once playing for Team India and now after retirement, farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40 acre farm. MSD is living life king size.” Once playing for team India and now after retirement farming fruits and vegetables in his own 40acre farm. MSD is living life king size :) — Anant Kashyap (@theanantkashyap) June 16, 2023 ×

Taking note of MS Dhoni’s dress, another user hilariously commented, “Tough day at dressing for Ranveer.”

Tough day at dressing for Ranveer. — Soumya (@notionhead) June 16, 2023 ×

Voicing a similar opinion, another tweeted, “Bro looks like Ranveer Singh, Dhoni.”

Bro looks like Ranveer Singh Dhoni 😭 — Arghya Ghosh (@Arghya_MS7) June 16, 2023 ×

Showering immense praise on the former India skipper’s down-to-earth attitude, one fan remarked, “He is India’s most successful captain, but yet so simple. Want to be like him.” He is india most successful captain, but yet so simple 🥺. Want to be like him — GOAT RO45HIT (@sachinq518) June 16, 2023 ×