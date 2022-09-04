MS Dhoni will continue leading Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023, confirms CSK CEO

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed MS Dhoni will continue leading the side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. CSK had begun last season with Ravindra Jadeja as the captain of the side after Dhoni stepped down from his post, only for the veteran wicket-keeper batter to be re-appointed as the skipper midway through their campaign.

CSK endured a below-par run in IPL 2022 as they failed to make it to the playoffs for only the second time in their history. It was an abysmal campaign for the four-time champions as they managed only four wins in 14 games to finish a disappointing seventh.

Jadeja was handed over the baton by Dhoni ahead of the start of the season and expectations were high from the all-rounder ahead of his debut captaincy stint. However, CSK got off to a horrid start and managed only two wins in their first eight games before Dhoni replaced Jadeja.

Despite the captaincy change, CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. Jadeja, on the other hand, played only two games under Dhoni before he was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury and is reportedly not in good terms with the CSK management anymore after he was sacked from captaincy.

While there were rumours that CSK might hand over the captaincy to Jadeja in order to pacify the situation or find a new successor for Dhoni, the franchise CEO there will be no changes as far as the 2023 season is concerned.

“There is no change in our stance. We never said that there will be a change,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

Dhoni is one of the most successful captains in the history of the competition having guided CSK to four IPL titles, including their last triumph in 2021. CSK have qualified for playoffs in eleven seasons out of twelve when Dhoni has been the full-time captain of the side.