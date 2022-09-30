MS Dhoni tries his hand at golf along with Kapil Dev, video goes viral - Watch

Edited By: Aditya Sahay WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:45 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni tries his hand at golf along with Kapil Dev, video goes viral - Watch Photograph:( Twitter )

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, joined Kapil Dev at the latter's golf tournament in Gurugram. Here's the viral video:

India's World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni made heads turn as the legendary duo were spotted playing golf together on Friday (September 30). Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, joined Kapil at the latter's golf tournament -- named the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram.

A video has now gone viral on social media platforms where Dhoni his trying his hand at the game. Here's the clip of the wicketkeeper-batter hitting it big with a golf stick:

During the US Open 2022 edition, which ended on September 11, Dhoni and Kapil were spotted enjoying the men's quarter-final clash between eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 

While the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil remains vocal on various aspects of the game in the modern era, Dhoni will next be seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during IPL 2023, where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is expected to be his swansong tournament from the game.

