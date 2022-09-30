MS Dhoni tries his hand at golf along with Kapil Dev, video goes viral - Watch

India's World Cup-winning captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni made heads turn as the legendary duo were spotted playing golf together on Friday (September 30). Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, joined Kapil at the latter's golf tournament -- named the Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022 event in Gurugram.

It’s a legendary reunion at #KDGT Invitational!



We are delighted to welcome MS Dhoni at our golf tournament, Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton Invitational 2022.



Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/TbQomYEP6f — Kapil Dev - Grant Thornton (@KDGT_golf) September 30, 2022 ×

ALSO READ | BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly names star player who 'just missed' a spot in T20 World Cup squad

A video has now gone viral on social media platforms where Dhoni his trying his hand at the game. Here's the clip of the wicketkeeper-batter hitting it big with a golf stick:

During the US Open 2022 edition, which ended on September 11, Dhoni and Kapil were spotted enjoying the men's quarter-final clash between eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen 🇮🇳🏏🎾



Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes 🤩#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/e7CCgHJOMZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2022 ×

While the 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil remains vocal on various aspects of the game in the modern era, Dhoni will next be seen on the 22-yard cricket strip during IPL 2023, where he will lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is expected to be his swansong tournament from the game.