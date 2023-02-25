'MS Dhoni took me under his wings and groomed me,' says Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli share a repo like none other. Two great cricketers of modern-day game have been closest buddies both on and off the field. While there have been numerous anecdotes that reflect their relationship over the years, Virat Kohli recently opened in detail about his bond with India’s favourite son, MS Dhoni during RCB podcast season 2. Admitting there was nothing ‘awkward’ between them in all these years, Kohli said MS always supportive of him and that he was Dhoni’s right-hand.

Since the time Virat became a regular in the Indian team, MS Dhoni took him under his wings and started grooming him. Having tasted success together across all formats, Virat got used to MS’ style of captaincy; and as revealed in his latest conversation about him, Virat said he always used to go to Dhoni during tight moments during the match and discuss about further plans.

“With me and MS there was never a question of any awkwardness in that whole period. The reality of the situation is MS choose me,” Virat talked about Dhoni on the RCB Podcast Season 2.

“He (MS Dhoni) kind of took me under his wings, and since 2012 he kind of groomed me as a guy who is going to take over the captaincy from him. I was his vice-captain. I was always having conversations with him about what we can do in the field. I was always his right-hand man. I was always there understanding the game and I also got confidence because I was playing a lot of match-winning knock for the team,” the former India captain Kohli said.

Kohli said because his relation with Dhoni was so good and that he always looked up to him for everything, at least in cricketing context, the transition of him taking over the reins from MS was so smooth. Virat also said that he always respected Dhoni for the way he led the team for so many years.