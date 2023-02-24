Women's T20 WC: Hosts South Africa register 6-run win over England, to face Australia in final

South Africa shocked England by six runs at Newlands on Friday to set-up a Women's Twenty20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia. Chasing 165 to win, England fell short as Ayabonga Khaka took 4-29 and Shabnim Ismail claimed 3-27, including bowling a nerveless final over when England required 13 runs to win.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Tazmin Brits (68) hit half-centuries as South Africa produced their best batting performance of the tournament. South Africa made 164 for four after winning the toss and batting on the same pitch which produced a high-scoring thriller in the first semi-final between Australia and India on Thursday.

At the post-match presentation, SA skipper Sune Luus said, "England played well it was a great match. I think we were out of it, in it again, out of it again and it just went in waves but I think we do have the best bowling attack in the world and I guess it was against the best batting attack against the world, I just don't know what to say."

Luus further opined, "We kept saying to them (openers) to be brave and back themselves, they made us extremely proud and that gave us the platform for Marizanne and everyone coming in. She (Khaka) is a phenomenal bowler, one of the best in the world and I just think she just showed her class once again. It's massive, every game we play we keep making history and keep inspiring the nation."

"I hope this is really a turning point for not just women's cricket in South Africa, but sport in general in South Africa, so I hope with one game to go we can keep doing that. The Newlands faithfuls turned up today, thank you guys for all your support. You guys are very special to us and it's such an honour to play in front of friends and family and you guys have all become friends and family. Thank you and see you on Sunday. This one is for her (Wolvaardt). She has been working extremely hard the last couple of years, just very very happy and excited for the first-ever final," she concluded.

