MS Dhoni sues management firm for financial fraud related to global cricket academy

Former India captain MS Dhoni sued a management firm regarding financial fraud on Friday (Jan 5) in the Ranchi Court. The reported financial fraud was in the region of Rs 15 crore ($1.8 million) for which Dhoni filed the lawsuit. It is reported that Dhoni in partnership with Mihir Diwakar and Soumya Vishwash of Aarka Sports and Management Limited in 2017 tried to establish a global cricket academy. However, the agreement in place was discarded in 2021 by Dhoni after the management form failed to adhere to the stipulated conditions.

Dhoni sues management firm

In 2017 both Dhoni and Aarka Sports and Management Limited reached an agreement to set up a global academy. However, with numerous delays and attempts the conditions were not met by the management firm which forced the former captain to revoke the call. The firm was obligated to pay a franchise fee and share profits as per the agreement's terms which were also not met.

Dayanand Singh, representing MS Dhoni through Vidhi Associates has sued the firm for reported fraud of $1.8 million.

What next for Dhoni?

Dhoni is assumed to hang his boots after the conclusion of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain will turn 43 later this year and has been struggling with fitness issues ahead of the new season. However, he will be ready to make his mark and clinch a sixth IPL title. He along with Rohit Sharma remains the most successful captain in the history of the tournament with six titles.