MS Dhoni smashes first IPL fifty in two years to rescue CSK's sinking ship against KKR

MS Dhoni slammed his first half century in two years to rescue Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from a tricky situation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Saturday.

Dhoni registered seven boundaries and one six to bring up his fifty in 38 balls as CSK posted a total of 131 for the loss of five wickets after losing their top order quite cheaply.

Dhoni started his innings quite slowly but accelerated towards the end of the innings as CSK scored 47 runs off the final three overs of the innings. He stitched together an 80-run partnership with skipper Ravindra Jadeja as they steadied the innings after five wickets fell within the 11th over.

KKR started the match well as the bowlers keep taking wickets at regular intervals. Umesh Yadav dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway while Varun Chakravarty got the better of Robin Uthappa. Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube followed suit as CSK were reeling at 61 for 5.

Dhoni joined Jadeja at the middle and started quite slowly as KKR bowlers kept testing him with spin and short balls. On one end, Andre Russell implemented a short pitch bowling strategy while it was all spin on the other as Chakravarty and Sunil Narine bowled in tandem during the middle overs.

However, Dhoni weathered the storm and went after Shivam Mavi and Russell during the end of the innings. He connected brilliantly and two fours and a six off Mavi clearly showed his intentions in the 19th over. He continued to bat confidently and was able to reach his half century in the final over.