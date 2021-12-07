MS Dhoni one of the best to have played the game, he single-handedly built CSK: Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has lauded MS Dhoni for single-handedly building Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the culture at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Bravo was part of CSK's IPL title-winning campaign in the 2021 season as Dhoni & Co. once again shut the critics in style with their stellar campaign despite being written off by many at the start of the season.

Bravo, who has been released by CSK ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auction, is proud to have represented the franchise and played a part in its success over the years. CSK staged an incredible comeback in IPL 2021 after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in 2020. They became the first team to qualify for the top four and went on to lift their fourth IPL trophy in what was a memorable campaign for the team.

Bravo said it was a special season for CSK as the players were determined to prove their critics wrong after being called 'granddads' and 'Dad's army' in the IPL. The Dhoni-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the final in UAE to win the elusive trophy.

“It was a special season because the season before, we came seventh and it was the first time CSK did not qualify (for playoffs) in the history of IPL. So, all of us as players were determined to come back and prove ourselves and the fans that we are much better than that last season,” Bravo was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

“So, even last season, no one gave us a chance because they called us the granddad of the IPL but we proved all the doubters wrong and created history again. I am very happy to be a part of the legacy of Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchise ever,” he added.

Crediting Dhoni for CSK's success over the years, Bravo, who enjoys a great rapport with the CSK skipper, hailed him as one of the best to have played the game. While Dhoni himself has struggled with the willow in the last two seasons in IPL, he proved why he remains one of the best captains in the league despite his growing age.

“It’s no secret that he is one of the best players to have ever played the game. He single-handedly built Chennai Super Kings and the culture. All of us as players are very proud and happy to have played under him and his leadership guidance. When it comes to off the field stuff, he doesn’t get involved much,” Bravo said lauding Dhoni.

Also Read: Suresh Raina to Chris Gayle: Five IPL veterans who might go unsold at the upcoming mega auction

Chennai Super Kings have retained captain Dhoni ahead of the mega auction and the 40-year-old is all set to lead the team once again next season. He has been retained as the second-choice player for Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million) while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained as the first-choice player for Rs 16 crore (INR 160 crore).

It remains to be seen if CSK will go for Bravo in the upcoming auction and bring him back to the franchise ahead of the new season.