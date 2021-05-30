Motorsport: Jason Dupasquier, 19, dies after crash in Swiss Moto3

Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier on Sunday breathed his last, at the age of 19, from injuries sustained in a crash in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP said on Twitter.

"On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace," the statement added.

The Careggi hospital in Florence, where Dupasquier was being treated, confirmed to AFP that the 19-year-old had suffered brain injuries “incompatible with life” in a bike accident at Mugello on Saturday.

The teenager, who was in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by at least one passing bike, before sliding along the track, during the qualifier.

Doctors rushed to the spot and airlifted Dupasquier to hospital after attending him on the circuit for 40 minutes. He underwent chest surgery overnight "for a vascular lesion" and had suffered "severe brain damage", a hospital spokesman told AFP earlier Sunday.

The FIM, IRTA umbrella association and DORNA issued a joint-statements on the tragic news.

"Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier," it read.

It said after Dupasquier's crash medical officers "arrived at the site immediately and the Swiss rider was attended to on track" before his transfer to hospital.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," the statement continued.

His team, Pruestel GP, had already pulled out of Sunday's race, posting on Facebook: "PruestalGP decided not to race today in the #italianGP. The situation of @jasondupasquier50 is still critical and all our thoughts are with him."

Two other racers involved in the crash – Japan’s Ayumu Sasaki and Spain’s Jeremy Alcoba, were “fine”, according to organisers.

Racing for his German team he finished his rookie Moto3 campaign last year pointless in 28th in the overall standings.

The last fatality in the motorcycling world championship was Spain's Luis Salom, who died in practice at the Catalonia Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)