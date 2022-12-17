Morocco’s success in Qatar boom local academy's fortunes where four World Cup squad players grew up training

The fortunes of a local football academy named Mohammed VI Football Academy, which is based near Rabat in Morocco and was established in 2010 for nearly $13 million, have seen rise in the applications following the country’s recent success at the Qatar World Cup, academy’s Tarik El Khazri said.

While many of the Moroccan players who are featuring in this World Cup grew up abroad, four of the players from the squad mainly Youssef En-Nesyri, Azzedine Ounahi, Nayef Aguerd and Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, trained as youngsters at this academy that brings in talent from across the country.

As per Khazri, the talent and skill have always been there in Morocco but it was the lack of proper training that was hurting the growth of players.

"Skill has always existed in Morocco, but proper training of talents at a younger age was lacking," said Tarik El Khazri, who coached Youssef En-Nesyri, the scorer in the Portugal game for Morocco. "We have players from across Morocco and from different social groups ... talent is the main criteria."

Meanwhile, this academy stretches over 17 hectares of land and also consists of boarding house, restaurant, clinic, entertainment hall, swimming pool and classrooms, alongside nine pitches including a covered one as well. The new joiners here are welcomed with a combined curriculum that includes training on the pitch and classroom classes. For most of the students, they earn bachelor’s degree from the academy itself.

Regarding the success of this academy following Morocco’s incredible rise at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Khazri said, "After the successful participation of the Moroccan national team, we are flooded with applications."

"Players and staff are very proud to see former graduates contributing to the prowess of the national team," he added.