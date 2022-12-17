FIFA World Cup 2022: France to don all-blue kit for Argentina clash, the same strip they wore in 2018 final

The defending champions France will wear the all-blue kit during the final against Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Les Bleus wore the same strip during their epic 2018 World Cup final in Russia as well where they defeated Croatia 4-2.

To avoid any confusions with Argentina's white shorts, France will drop their tricolour kit that included blue blue jersey, white shorts and red socks during the high-octane final. While France have worn the tricolour kit on all almost occasions in this World Cup, they donned the all-blue kit against Tunisia in the group stage, where they lost 0-1.

France defeated Morocco 2-0 in the semis to advance to their second straight World Cup finals in Qatar. With the form they are in despite missing a few of their top first-team players to injuries, France is on a cusp of winning successive World Cups for the first time since 1962. However, Lionel Messi's Argentina stand in their way, who are also eyeing their third World Cup title, first since 1986.

Argentina defeated last-time finalist Croatia 3-0 in a one-sided encounter in the first semi final. While Lionel Messi scored the opener through a penalty, it was Argentina's young striker Julian Alvarez who scored a brace in the all-important clash. With Messi now announcing that the final on Sunday will be his last game in Argentina jersey, he would be hoping for a fairytale ending to his glorious international career.