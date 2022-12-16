FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Lionel Messi’s international career by the numbers

The Argentine legend Lionel Messi will be playing his second FIFA World Cup final on Sunday against defending champions France at the Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi has been around for a long time now, having made his international debut for Argentina in 2005. Since then, the forward has achieved a lot accolades while donning Argentina’s jersey, whereas, he had suffered some of the toughest losses of his career on the way too.

During his long and decorated career, Messi became a global star and is widely regarded as one of the greatest ever, across generations, if not the best ever. As he bids adieu to international football on the night of the World Cup final, let’s have a look at some of his numbers that are sure to blow everyone’s mind.

The following is a look at Lionel Messi's career by the numbers:

Lionel Messi has around 499 million global followers on social media platforms - Facebook and Instagram, which is over 10 times the population of Argentina. According to Forbes, Messi has earned around $120 million for the 2022-23 season (before taxes and agents’ fees) According to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, Lionel Messi’s estimated transfer value is $26.60 million. At this year’s World Cup so far, the forward has played 2,194 minutes of football. Only Paolo Maldini of Italy has played more (2,217). In 171 international matches, Messi has 96 goals to his name. Aged 35, Lionel Messi has played 25 matches at the World Cups (joint record with Lothar Matthaeus). Messi has captained his team on 18 occasions in World Cups, which is a record, while he’s second on the list with most victorious in World Cups (16), only behind Miroslav Klose of Germany who has 17 wins to his name. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has a record 11 World Cup goals to his name alongside six assists in knockouts, a record in itself. Lionel Messi is the sixth player after Matthaeus, Antonio Carbajal, Rafa Marquez, Andres Guardado and Cristiano Ronaldo to appear in five World Cups. Messi has scored and assisted in all five World Cups and will be playing his second World Cup final on Sunday against France at the Lusail Stadium.

*All numbers are valid till the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia.