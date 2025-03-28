Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg UFC Mexico City 2025 2025 Live Streaming: Brandon Moreno will lock horns with Steve Erceg as the duo square off at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City in the Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match on Saturday (Mar 29). Moreno is in flying form after a massive win over Amir Albazi, while Erceg looks to bounce back from consecutive losses and prove he still belongs among the division’s elite. Ahead of the clash between Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg, here are all the key details of the UFC Mexico City 2025 match, including time and venue.

Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Live Streaming Details UFC Fight Night 256 Mexico City 2025 match

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match:

When is the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match? Date

The Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match is originally scheduled for Saturday (Mar 29) but due to time zone difference, it will be telecasted in India on Sunday.

Where is the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match being played?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 29) at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (March 30).

What time will the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match start?

The Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday (Mar 30), however the match will start on Saturday at 4 PM ET.

Where can I watch the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match online?

The Brandon Moreno vs Steve Erceg Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 match will be available for live streaming on SonyLiv App and website in India.

Fight Night 256 UFC Mexico City 2025 Fight Card

Main Card

Flyweight Bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Lightweight Bout: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Bantamweight Bout: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vince Morales

Bantamweight Bout: David Martinez vs. Saimon Oliveira

Flyweight Bout: Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Preliminary Card

Flyweight Bout: Edgar Chairez vs. C.J. Vergara

Middleweight Bout: Jose Daniel Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier

Featherweight Bout: Christian Rodriguez vs. Melquizael Costa

Women's Strawweight Bout: Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri

Lightweight Bout: Rafa Garcia vs. Vinc Pichel

Featherweight Bout: Jamall Emmers vs. Gabriel Miranda

Lightweight Bout: MarQuel Mederos vs. Austin Hubbard