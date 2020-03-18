'Monkeygate was probably the lowest' - Ricky Ponting reveals lowest point of his career

The 2008 India's tour of Australia which was infamously rocked by the Monkeygate episode, which put a black spot in the relationship between two cricketing giants. Andrew Symonds was accused of terming Harbhajan Singh as 'monkey' and that had put the entire series in jeopardy. While Ricky Ponting is hailed as one of the most successful captains of all time, the former Aussie skipper revealed that the 'Monkeygate' scandal was the lowest point in his career as a captain.

“We all felt let down by the end result (of the Monkeygate controversy). The fact that it got in the way of the way we played our cricket for the next Test match was probably the most disappointing thing,” Ponting told on a podcast conducted by a leading media outlet.

Ponting further said that Australia were heavy favourites to win the Perth Test but lost it which made the entire environment in and out of the Australian dressing room worse.

“So we go over there and India at Perth is game we expect to win and then we lost the match and after that, the next few days things just got worse and worse,” Ponting said.

"Monkeygate was probably the lowest"

“Monkeygate was probably the lowest (point in career as captain). Losing the 2005 Ashes series was tough but I was in full control of that. But I wasn’t in full control of what happened during the Monkeygate thing,” he added.

The former Aussie skipper then revealed that the Monkeygate controversy was a low point in his career because the entire controversy surrounding the episode got dragged on for long.

“It was a low point and also because it dragged on for so long. I remember coming off the ground during the Adelaide Test match and speaking to Cricket Australia officials about the case because the hearing was at the end of the Adelaide Test match,” Ponting said.

However, Ponting has already said it several times that he has cleared any remaining rift with Harbhajan, Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble during his stint in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians.