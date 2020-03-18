'Guys, wash your hands' - KL Rahul reminds Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya about health advisory on coronavirus

With the entire sporting calendar getting ripped into pieces due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the athletes have been restricted to remain in their houses and not get involved in public events. For the Indian cricket team and it's players, the month of March, April, May or for that matter, the entire 2020 was supposed to be jam-packed but the COVID-19 outbreak has shattered every plan.

While Indian players continue to remain off the field due to coronavirus outbreak, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer were seen having a bit of fun in their residence. Iyer took to social media platform Twitter to post a couple of photographs and a video in which the flamboyant batsman posted some fun banter and behind the scene scenario from the first photograph in which Iyer is seen flexing a luxurious wristwatch.

In the second photograph, it is revealed that the luxurious wristwatch is of Hardik and the third and final clip of the series is the behind the scenes video where the duo is seen working out the photograph.

Reacting to Hardik and Iyer's camaraderie, KL Rahul was quick to remind the duo about health advisory as he commented: "Guys, wash your hands."

Meanwhile, the ODI series between India and South Africa was abandoned mid-way due to the COVID-19 pandemic whereas the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 was suspended until April 15. Almost every major sporting tournaments have been either postponed or cancelled given the current situation surrounding the novel coronavirus.

