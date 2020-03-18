'Where will MS Dhoni fit in?' - Virender Sehwag wants Team India to continue with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant

MS Dhoni last played for India in the semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat to New Zealand. Since then, the former Indian skipper has been on a sabattical from the gentlemen's game and has not taken to the cricket field. Dhoni was supposed to make his comeback to cricket field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 for Chennai Super Kings

With the IPL 2020 getting suspended until April 15, Dhoni's comeback has been thrown out of the window and the waiting game has started for the ardent cricket lovers. Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is of the view that it will be a difficult task for Virat Kohli and Co. to fit in Dhoni in the playing XI given the kind of form KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are in, at the moment.

Sehwag has said it will be better for Team India to stick to the combination of Rahul and Pant as bringing in Dhoni might disrupt the balance of the squad.

"Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing exceptionally well of late, I think there is no reason why should we not stick with them," Sehwag was quoted as saying by a leading daily.

Speaking of India's defeat to New Zealand in the ODI and Test series, Sehwag said that everyone should admit that the Black Caps were better and superior to India.

"We must admit that the Kiwis were superior to us in the ODIs and Tests. In the T20s, Kiwis lost close matches. In the shortest format it is always difficult to make a quick comeback," said Sehwag.

One more aspect that haunted Indian fans from the New Zealand series is the poor form of Kohli. However, Sehwag wasn't bothered by Kohli's dip in form as he said it happens to all great batsmen. "He is a class batsman but that has happened to all the great batsmen in different eras be it Sachin Tendulkar, Steven Waugh, Jacques Kallis or Ricky Ponting," Sehwag said.