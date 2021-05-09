'Money talks': Mark Butcher on whether IPL can find a window this year

Mark Butcher accepts there is no conceivable window accessible for the BCCI to lead the rest of the IPL this year given the pressed international schedule. Nonetheless, he won't be astonished if the coordinators of the IPL get everything they might want, given the measure of cash riding on the competition.

The IPL was deferred inconclusively after instances of the Coronavirus rose up out of different franchises.

Mark Butcher as of late said something regarding whether the IPL can be directed for this present year and told Cricket.com:

"My thinking is I don't think you can (Complete the IPL this year). The T20 World Cup will hopefully be in India in October. The Indian cricket team is going to be in England… June, July August. All international sides will have their warm-ups, matches, tours, etc. in preparation for the World Cup. And then the international calendar rolls on."

"Money talks at the end of the day. But as I said, the rest of the international teams have got schedules and build-up to the World Cup. And you have to factor in that it isn't about just flying in to play the matches. You have to quarantine when you get there and get back," – he added.

Everybody knows that the IPL is a cash turning machine for the BCCI and the coordinators depend vigorously on it for income. Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president, as of late assessed the amount of a loss they would cause if the IPL season isn't finished.

"If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to Rs 2,500 crore. That is going by early estimates,” Sourav Ganguly.

The BCCI is allegedly taking a gander at a window around September to play the rest of the competition. Sourav Ganguly likewise alluded to something similar however added that it's a long interaction and they will gradually begin working on getting the league in the groove again.

