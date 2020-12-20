'Momentum is not good upfront': Pep Guardiola left fuming at City's profligacy

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was left fuming by his side's wastefulness in Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton. Guardiola warned his players that they need to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to mount a successful title challenge in Premier League.

Despite Sterling's early lead at St Mary's, City's Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyadh Mahrez missed gifted chances to increase the lead against Southampton.

Manchester City have scored just scored 19 goals in 13 Premier League matches. At this stage, last year they scored 37 goals at the same stage of the previous campaign.

“Our goal is to try and win games, to be up there as quickly as possible, as close to the top of the league,” Guardiola said on Saturday.

“But our momentum is not good upfront. We will struggle if we don’t break this situation and score more goals.”

Guardiola's side is sixth with 21 points in the hands and have a gap of 8 points with league leaders Liverpool. “We are far away. It’s a lot of points,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime. “Liverpool still have momentum. No doubts about how good they are.”

City will take on Arsenal in the League Cup on Tuesday.