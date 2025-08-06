/Mohammed Siraj's net worth in 2025: How much does the Indian pacer earn?

Mohammed Siraj’s story in Indian cricket is full of grit, determination and patience. He grew up in a poor family in Hyderabad, where his late father drove an auto‑rickshaw. From those struggling days, Siraj has worked hard to become one of the main fast bowlers in India’s Test team. During the recently concluded Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, Siraj bowled 1,113 deliveries and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in five Test matches. His best moment came in the final Test at The Oval, where India won by just six runs: the smallest Test win in their history.

Siraj played a big part in that win with a fifer in the second innings and ended the match by knocking Gus Atkinson's off‑stump. After the match, he told Dinesh Karthik, “I always had the belief that I would get the job done for my team.”

Today, Siraj is not just a hero on the field but also a rich sports star. His net worth is estimated to be around ₹57 crore (over $7 million). His income comes from his BCCI salary, IPL earnings, brand endorsements, and personal investments.

BCCI Salary

Siraj holds a Grade A contract with the BCCI for the 2024‑25 season, earning an annual salary of ₹5 crore.

IPL Earnings

Siraj’s IPL journey began with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2017, where he was bought for ₹2.6 crore. He then moved to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he stayed until 2024, earning ₹7 crore a season. Ahead of IPL 2025, Gujarat Titans (GT) bought him for a massive ₹12.25 crore in the mega auction.

Luxury Homes

The Hyderabad-born pacer owns a lavish ₹13 crore designer home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, where he lives with his family. He also still owns his old house in Tolichowki, which holds a special place for him as the place where his cricketing dreams began.

Car Collection