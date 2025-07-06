/Mohammed Shami net worth, salary and endorsement deals: Check how rich the Indian speedster is

Mohammed Shami is one of India’s top fast bowlers, having made a big name for himself in international cricket. Along with his strong performances, he has also earned a lot of money through matches and endorsement deals. Let's have a look at his salary and investments.
Mohammed Shami is one of India’s top fast bowlers, having made a big name for himself in international cricket. Along with his strong on-field performances, he has also earned a lot of money through matches, endorsements and other investments. Here's a look at his income, important assets and career journey.
Net worth
Shami’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹47 crore ($6 million). His earnings come from multiple sources like his BCCI contract, IPL salary, brand deals and business investments.
Annual salary from BCCI
As a Grade A player in the BCCI contract list, Shami earns ₹5 crore each year from the board. Apart from that, according to the reports, he receives match fees of -
IPL income
The 34-year-old has been a part of different IPL teams, including Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
In the 2025 IPL auction, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crore.
Brand endorsements
Shami promotes several well-known brands. These include:
He also charges around ₹1 crore per endorsement, which adds to his yearly income.
Assets and Properties
At the age of 34, Mohammed Shami owns some valuable assets:
Career
Mohammed Shami was born on September 3, 1990, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He started playing cricket from a young age and impressed everyone with his talent. He made his international debut for India in 2013 and quickly became one of the country’s key bowlers.