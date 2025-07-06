/Mohammed Shami net worth, salary and endorsement deals: Check how rich the Indian speedster is

Mohammed Shami is one of India’s top fast bowlers, having made a big name for himself in international cricket. Along with his strong on-field performances, he has also earned a lot of money through matches, endorsements and other investments. Here's a look at his income, important assets and career journey.

Net worth

Shami’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹47 crore ($6 million). His earnings come from multiple sources like his BCCI contract, IPL salary, brand deals and business investments.

Annual salary from BCCI

As a Grade A player in the BCCI contract list, Shami earns ₹5 crore each year from the board. Apart from that, according to the reports, he receives match fees of -

₹15 lakh per Test match

₹6 lakh per ODI

₹3 lakh per T20I

IPL income

The 34-year-old has been a part of different IPL teams, including Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In the 2025 IPL auction, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crore.

Brand endorsements

Shami promotes several well-known brands. These include:

Nike (cricket gear)

OctaFX (forex trading platform)

Blitzpools (fantasy sports)

Puma, Stanford, Hell Energy Drink and Vision11 (fantasy app)

He also charges around ₹1 crore per endorsement, which adds to his yearly income.

Assets and Properties

At the age of 34, Mohammed Shami owns some valuable assets:

Luxury Cars: His car collection includes an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes GLS and Toyota Fortuner.

Real Estate: He owns properties in his hometown, showing his interest in smart investments.

Career