Mohammed Shami net worth, salary and endorsement deals: Check how rich the Indian speedster is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 17:01 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 17:01 IST
Mohammed Shami Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Mohammed Shami is one of India’s top fast bowlers, having made a big name for himself in international cricket. Along with his strong performances, he has also earned a lot of money through matches and endorsement deals. Let's have a look at his salary and investments.  

Mohammed Shami is one of India’s top fast bowlers, having made a big name for himself in international cricket. Along with his strong on-field performances, he has also earned a lot of money through matches, endorsements and other investments. Here's a look at his income, important assets and career journey.

Net worth

Shami’s total net worth is estimated to be around ₹47 crore ($6 million). His earnings come from multiple sources like his BCCI contract, IPL salary, brand deals and business investments.

Annual salary from BCCI

As a Grade A player in the BCCI contract list, Shami earns ₹5 crore each year from the board. Apart from that, according to the reports, he receives match fees of -

  • ₹15 lakh per Test match
  • ₹6 lakh per ODI
  • ₹3 lakh per T20I

IPL income

The 34-year-old has been a part of different IPL teams, including Delhi Daredevils, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.

In the 2025 IPL auction, he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹10 crore.

Brand endorsements

Shami promotes several well-known brands. These include:

  • Nike (cricket gear)
  • OctaFX (forex trading platform)
  • Blitzpools (fantasy sports)
  • Puma, Stanford, Hell Energy Drink and Vision11 (fantasy app)

He also charges around ₹1 crore per endorsement, which adds to his yearly income.

Assets and Properties

At the age of 34, Mohammed Shami owns some valuable assets:

  • Farmhouse: A beautiful farmhouse in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, worth around ₹12–15 crore.
  • Luxury Cars: His car collection includes an Audi, BMW 5 Series, Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes GLS and Toyota Fortuner.
  • Real Estate: He owns properties in his hometown, showing his interest in smart investments.

Career

Mohammed Shami was born on September 3, 1990, in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. He started playing cricket from a young age and impressed everyone with his talent. He made his international debut for India in 2013 and quickly became one of the country’s key bowlers.

