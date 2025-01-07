Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is once again in the spotlight as he enters the final six months of his contract with the Premier League side. Salah, a club legend will be free to move in the summer unless he signs a new contract. However, he is not the only one to see his contract run out as Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Virgil van Dijk are also in the final few months of their deal. Taking to his social media, Salah posted a picture of the trio just hours after Liverpool drew 2-2 against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Salah in headlines

On Monday (Jan 6) evening the Egyptian posted a picture of him, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold which comes as a statement to the Liverpool board. Currently, the club is nowhere near agreeing on a new deal for the trio as contract talks have stalled on multiple occasions. The Fenway Sports Group, owners of the Merseyside club are reluctant to splash huge sums on Van Dijk and Salah who are already in their 30s while Alexander-Arnold’s expected salary becomes a huge obstacle to agreeing on a new deal.

As things stand, all players remain committed to the club but are free to negotiate a new deal with any club having entered the final six months of their contract. According to reports, full-back Alexander-Arnold has attracted interest from Real Madrid while Salah has potential suitors in the Saudi Pro League. Van Dijk’s situation is interesting with a club linked with his services but has huge potential to settle at any top club in Europe.

Farewell with Premier League?

After Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League title with a game in hand. Salah has scored 18 goals and assisted a further 13, underlining his importance in the club. Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk have also contributed to the team’s rise as they search for their second league title since 2019-20.