MLB playoffs: Texas Rangers take 2-0 lead over champion Houston Astros

The Texas Rangers held off a ferocious late rally from the defending champion Houston Astros to claim a 5-4 victory and snatch a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Major League Baseball playoffs on Monday. Texas, who had blanked the Astros 2-0 in game one of the best-of-seven American League Championship Series on Sunday, jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez early to take a commanding 4-0 first inning lead at Minute Maid Park.

Marcus Semien scored after a fielding error from Valdez to make it 1-0 before Adolis Garcia's line drive to right field allowed Corey Seager to score. Mitch Garver then drove in a run to put Texas 3-0 ahead before Nathaniel Lowe singled to left field to send Garcia home for a 4-0 lead.

Houston finally got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when Yordan Alvarez crushed a 420-foot home run to right center field. But Texas immediately restored their four-run cushion when Jonah Heim blasted a solo shot to left field in the top of the third to make it 5-1.

The Astros however continued to chip away at the Texas lead, with Alex Bregman's home run in the fourth inning making it 5-2 and a Michael Brantley double in the sixth inning getting Houston to within two. Alvarez then swatted his second home run of the game in the eighth to set up a nerve-jangling finale heading into the eighth.

But Texas closer Jose Leclerc took care of business to remove Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz and Jose Altuve in quick succession to seal victory. Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi claimed the win, fanning nine strikeouts in six innings. Game three in the series takes place in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday.

