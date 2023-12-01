Mitchell Starc, Travis Head among top names registered for 2024 IPL auction, England's Archer opts out

World Cup-winning stars, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head, registered their names for the 2024 IPL mini-auction, while England's Jofra Archer decided against it. A total of 1166 players have enrolled their names for the auction, with the final list shared with every franchise on Friday. The 2024 IPL mini-auction will take place in Dubai on December 9.

Besides, other top names like Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra have registered for the auction. Seamer Josh Hazlewood, whose availability for the whole season remains under the dark cloud, has also put forward his name.

Of the 1166 players, 830 are Indians, 336 are overseas, and 45 are from the associate nations. The list also included 212 capped and 909 uncapped players.

Among the 830 Indian cricketers, 18 are capped, including Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Harshal Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Sandeep Warrier and Umesh Yadav.

Besides, among those, only four capped players - Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav, who were all released by their franchises, have set their base price as INR 2 crores, while the remaining 14 will have a base price of INR 50 lacs.

Although Starc registered for the auction for the first time since the 2014 season, the English Cricket Board has yet to confirm the reasons behind Archer pulling out despite several franchises showing interest in signing him for the upcoming seasons.

As for the English players entering the auction table, most have kept their base price ranging from INR 50 lacs to INR 75 lacs, while the handful of stars are in the top bracket of INR 2 crores.

BCCI's instructions to all teams

The Indian Cricket Board laid a few instructions for every team, asking them to respond with additional player requests, if any, not listed.

Upon requesting the board for names, those players will automatically be included in the auction if they are eligible and interested.

Considering only 77 spots are to be filed, with a maximum of 30 overseas players, the BCCI has instructed all franchises to issue the list of players they are keen on signing.