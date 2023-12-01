SA v IND: 'It's beyond my understanding' - Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal's ODI call-up

Yuzvendra Chahal's selection in the ODI side and not in the T20I squad for the South Africa series left most fans, pundits, and experts confused over the spinner's future in the team. While in the lead-up to the 2023 World Cup, Chahal emerged as the first name on the team sheet, the selection committee overlooked him heading into the tournament, picking Kuldeep Yadav as the lone spinner for the marquee event.

With the next major assignment - the 2024 T20 World Cup, just seven months away (scheduled to start in June next year), Chahal's omission from the shortest format indicates the selection committee's plans going forward.

Harbhajan, who during his days had been in Chahal's shoes, admitted such a call is beyond his understanding and feels Chahal returning to the Indian Team just after the World Cup is like BCCI offering him a lollypop to suck on.

"There is no Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 format. You kept him in ODIs but not T20Is. They just gave him a lollypop to suck on. We won't take in the format where you do well but will take for other formats. It's beyond my understanding," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

Selectors should speak with overlooked players

While the BCCI named relatively newer white-ball squads with separate captains in both formats for the South Africa series, the board picked an almost full-strength team for the two Tests. The return of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will add spice to the series.

However, the absence of seasoned players in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has surprised many.

Speaking on this selection call, Harbhajan said both players have served Indian cricket for the longest time possible and deserve a proper sendoff if selectors have eventually decided against picking them.

Harbhajan feels the selectors must sit with and talk to them about their plans and not leave anyone in limbo regarding their future.

"I think the road is tough for a comeback. They have served Indian cricket, and are renowned cricketers. The board should have had a chat with them. They should have been informed why they are not picked and what is a possible path for them in their careers," he said.