Mitchell Marsh to fight for opener’s slot during World Cup 2023, says stand-in coach Michael di Venuto

Australia’s newest T20I captain, Mitchell Marsh, can do nothing wrong. Marsh was Australia’s highest run-getter during the recently-concluded three-match T20Is against Proteas, hitting 186 runs with a similar strike rate. Usually bats at number three in the shortest format, Marsh will fight for an opener’s slot in the Australian ODI side for the upcoming Cricket World Cup, the stand-in coach Michael di Venuto feels.

Marsh’s return to the Australian setup lit up their cricket. During the third Ashes Test, in the absence of regular Cameron Green due to an injury, Marsh got roped into the side and that move paid dividends. Playing his first Ashes Test since last appearing at the Oval in 2019, Marsh slammed a hundred. In three matches played during the series, the attacking batter hit 250 runs at an average of 50.

Following the Ashes, Australia’s selection committee, chaired by George Bailey, appointed Marsh as the new permanent T20I captain, with a plan of handing him white-ball captaincy following the World Cup 2023.

Leading from the front, Marsh inspired Australia to beat hosts South Africa across three games played in Durban. In the first game, he won the Man of the Match for his incredible unbeaten 92 off 49 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes. In the following match, he again hogged the limelight with his match-winning 79 from just 39 balls, hitting six sixes and eight boundaries.

Alongside Matthew Short, Marsh helped Australia chase 168 inside 15 overs with eight wickets in hand. However, during the final match at the Kingsmead, he got out on 15.

His exploits in the shortest format have given Australia the selection headache as to where to make him play and utilise his form during the marquee event in India, beginning on October 5.

While Australia will play eight ODIs before their CWC opener against India on October 8 in Chennai, those matches will provide a clearer picture. Speaking on the same line, Australia’s stand-in coach Michael di Venuto said,

"There's lots of options for us moving forward opening the batting," Di Venuto told reporters. "You look at the World Cup – David Warner comes back into the mix, Mitch Marsh, Travis Head, they've all got good form recently, they can all put a case forward to open the batting at the World Cup."

Meanwhile, the five-match ODI series against South Africa will begin on September 7. After this, Australia will travel to India to play the three One-Dayers, starting September 22 in Mohali.