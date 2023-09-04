Asia Cup: BCCI bosses cross Attari-Wagah border to enter Pakistan on historic visit - WATCH

BCCI top bosses, including President Roger Binny and Vice President Rajiv Shukla, crossed the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar to enter Pakistan on their historic visit. Pakistan, one of the two hosts of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, was scheduled to host four matches, two of which have been played already. Binny and Shukla revealed they came to Pakistan on PCB’s invite and will be watching Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

ANI posted a video on social media showing BCCI’s officials waving to the fans and the camera before crossing the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

A four-member delegation from the BCCI arrived in Pakistan for the first time since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. While speaking on the occasion, Shukla said they are keen and excited to watch a live game in Lahore, while Binny, who returns to the country for the first time since 2005, insisted their visit concerns cricket and not politics.

When asked about thoughts on India-Pakistan resuming bilateral ties, the BCCI’s VP Shukla said ‘will see later’, adding the focus right now is on the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, thanked the BCCI’s delegation for coming to Pakistan on his invitation and would reciprocate the gesture if and when invited by the Indian Cricket Board. While holding hands with the BCCI officials, Ashraf said he’s “positive that the cricketing ties will grow, which will lead to growth in bilateral ties”.

India-Pakistan bilateral series is still a far-fetched dream

Having last played in a bilateral series in 2013 in India, both arch-rivals only face off in ICC-related events or Asia Cups. While Pakistan was granted the hosting rights for this year’s edition, BCCI’s refusal to travel across the border, owing to stranded relations between both countries, saw Sri Lanka being roped in as a last-minute co-host.

With Asia Cup 2023 being played in a first-ever hybrid model, Pakistan is hosting four games, while Sri Lanka will stage the remaining nine matches, including all India fixtures and the finale on September 17.

India’s first match against Pakistan in Pallekele, Kandy, ended in a no-result, courtesy of rain. After winning their clash against Nepal and gaining one point against India, Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage.

Their next game will be against the second-ranked side from Group B on September 6, Wednesday, in Lahore.