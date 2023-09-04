Gloveman Ishan Kishan to play as backup keeper, opener as KL Rahul to be included in CWC squad: BCCI source

Regular keeper and opener Ishan Kishan is looked up to as a backup for those two positions, as BCCI is keen on including KL Rahul in India’s preliminary 15-man World Cup squad, to be picked on either Monday or Tuesday. Rahul, who was supposed to undergo a fitness test on Monday, September 4, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been given a clearance certificate and will join the Indian Team in Colombo.

Kishan, who made headlines for his heroic knock against Pakistan after India got reduced to 66 for four at one stage, has more or less sealed his position in the team for the mega event, starting October 5. Kishan’s inclusion closes doors for Sanju Samson, who travelled with the Indian Team for the Asia Cup 2023 as a reserve player.

Going by the latest reports, the coach, captain and team management have locked Kishan and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav as two backup players in the CWC squad.

As India will face Australia in the three-match ODIs before the World Cup begins, the selectors feel the team management would go easy on the players returning from lengthy injury layoffs, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul.

Iyer injured his back during the Border-Gavaskar series in March and has been out since, while Rahul suffered a leg injury during the IPL game on May 1. Both underwent rehab at the NCA. Upon attaining full fitness, both got picked in the side for the Asia Cup 2023.

Though Iyer played the game against Pakistan, scoring 14, Rahul was ruled out earlier due to a groin injury.

“Ishan is seen as a backup opener and a wicket-keeping option who can also bat at No. 5. The team management will be very cautious while pushing the players who are coming back from long injury layoffs. It doesn't want any of the players getting injured right before the World Cup as that can disrupt their plans in a big way. The three-ODI series against Australia at home this month will be a fair indicator,” a BCCI source close to the information told the Times of India (TOI).

Rahul to join Indian Team ahead of Asia Cup Super Four leg

If India manages to beat Nepal or the game gets washed out, the Men in Blue will advance to the Super Four stage. Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, who returned home ahead of India’s second group stage game for the birth of his first child, will join the Indian Team in Colombo.

“There has been no complaint when he (Rahul) bats. It's while squatting that he has been feeling his hamstring. That has got much better in the past week. He will join the team for the Colombo leg of the Asia Cup. The World Cup team is likely to be announced in a day or two,” the source added.