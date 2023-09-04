Cricket leads race to be part of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, IOC to take final call on October 15 – Reports

Cricket’s fate of being included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will soon be decided, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take a final call on October 15 – a day after the marquee India-Pakistan clash at the World Cup 2023.

More than 100 IOC members will vote in Mumbai to include new sports in LA289 Summer Games.

Of the nine sports vying for a place in the LA28 sports programme, cricket is said to be leading the race, given the surge in the American market with investors putting money into the Major League.

Per the latest reports, sources close to the information believe the IOC wishes to cash on this opportunity and bring cricket back to the Olympic scene for the first time since 1900. The Indian Express reported the picture would get clearer this week during IOC’s all-important Executive Board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on September 8.

The board, headed by IOC President Thomas Bach, will address discussions around the sports programme, which will then get ratified during the IOC meeting in Mumbai.

Other than cricket, other sports fighting for a place in LA28 Summer Games are flag football, karate, kickboxing, baseball-softball, lacrosse, break dancing, squash and motorsport.

Meanwhile, Michael Payne - IOC’s former marketing and broadcast rights director, feels from the fans and even the business' perspective, the addition of cricket will help increase engagement and attract fans from all across. He added cricket’s boom in the USA lately and also considers Brisbane – the host of the 2032 Summer Games, holds a lot of cricket interest, which will play a part in influencing decision-makers to bring this game on board.

“In 2032, the Games are in Brisbane, Australia… there will be a local interest in cricket… And also from a business perspective, cricket is booming in America. The Los Angeles (organising) committee is headed by a gentleman called Casey Wasserman, who is a very astute business leader and owns one of the world’s largest sports media groups. He could see the potential in cricket,” Payne said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

IOC to Woo Indian-sub-continent cricket-crazy market

Payne also revealed the IOC is looking to woo the South Asian cricket-crazy market.

Per reports, the Indian broadcaster - Viacom 18 recently bagged the digital and TV rights of India’s international home matches for the next five years and has paid approximately $31 million to pocket the rights to broadcast the Olympics, including the Paris Games.

“If you look at all the regions around the world, the one area where frankly the Olympic Games is not nearly as strong as elsewhere in the subcontinent, you know, India, Pakistan. And if you were to bring cricket onto the Olympic programme, it would have a major impact,” Payne added.