Missing Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain found dead in Cuttack forest; reason of death unclear

A couple of days after an Odisha woman cricketer Rajashree Swain went missing, the police found her dead body hanging from a tree in a dense forest in outskirts of Cuttack city. While the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra was quoted saying the reason for her death could only be discovered after the post-mortem, the family alleges this as a murder. It was on January 12th this year when Rajashree’s team’s coach Pushpanjali Banerjee filed a missing person's report at the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack after Swain was unreachable on her phone. After intensive search, it was found out that the 26-year-old Rajashree is dead.

As quoted by ANI, Pinak Mishra further added a case of unnatural death has been registered and the police will look into the matter from all angles.

Belonging from the Puri district, the right-arm pacer, Swain was in the town for a training camp in preparation for a national-level event in Puducherry. Following the 16-member squad announcement where she missed out on making the cut, Puri was seen crying and even left the hotel where the team was staying, as per her roommate.