'Missed Neeraj Chopra': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reacts to Indian's absence at CWG 2022 after winning gold

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem scripted history at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday as he clinched the elusive gold medal in men's javelin throw with a record throw of 90.18m in the final. Nadeem became the first South Asian to breach the 90m mark in javelin throw as he beat the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters and Rio Olympics 2016 silver medallist Julius Yego among others to finish on top of the podium at CWG 2022.

The Pakistan javelin star came up with the stunning throw of 90.18m in his fifth attempt during the men's javelin final in Birmingham on Sunday. With his throw, he also surpassed Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra's personal best of 89.94m which the Indian star had achieved during the Stockholm Diamond League in Sweden this year.

Chopra, who has already won a gold medal at the Olympics and a silver at the World Athletics Championships, beating Nadeem in both competitions, is yet to cross the 90m hurdle. He missed the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury sustained during the World Championships final last month and Chopra's absence was felt at the Games on Sunday.

Nadeem and Chopra might share a great rivalry between them on the field but off the field, they remain good friends. The two stars have often spoken about their friendship and Nadeem has also used Chopra's javelin in a few competitions. After his historic gold medal on Sunday, Nadeem was asked about Chopra's absence at CWG 2022.

The Pakistan star said he missed his friend and that it would have been much more competitive had he been a part of the showpiece event. “Neeraj Chopra is a dear friend and I missed him today. It would have been much more competitive and fun if he was here in Birmingham," Nadeem was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

“Injuries are a part and parcel of an athlete’s life. You cannot escape that. But I hope Neeraj a speedy recovery and I want to wish him all the best. I am looking forward to competing with him in upcoming competitions,” the Pakistan javelin star added.

While Nadeem bagged the gold medal with his 90.18m throw in the final on Sunday, reigning world champion Peters settled for silver with an 88.64m throw. Kenya's Julius Yego bagged the bronze medal with a throw of 85.70m. In Chopra's absence, India's DP Manu finished fifth with a throw of 82.28m.