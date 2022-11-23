Misery piles up for Cristiano Ronaldo, FA hands £50,000 fine, 2-match ban for slapping a fan’s phone

Trouble seems to mount for Cristiano Ronaldo as he has now been fined £50,000 and is handed a two-match ban by FA over slapping a fan’s phone in April this year. Following Red Devil’s defeat to Everton at Goodison Park last season, Ronaldo appeared to have smashed the hand of a fan named Jacob Harding while walking down the tunnel, damaging the fan’s phone in the process.

As the matter was reported to FA for further investigation, they seemed to have found Ronaldo guilty of doing this, thus imposing a hefty fine and a ban on him for the same, reported by The Mirror.

However, after his actions in April this year, Ronaldo even apologised to the fan on his Instagram page saying, 'It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.'

He further added, 'Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.'

Meanwhile, the charge came just one day after he mutually decided to part ways with Manchester United after the fallout between the two following Ronaldo’s explosive remarks on the club on the Piers Morgan show recently.