MI's Arjun Tendulkar bowls 31-run over vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians' young star Arjun Tendulkar faced a harsh reality with the ball after he had a stellar couple of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar was smashed for 31 runs in one over while he took guards against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 22. While this came in as a harsh reality for Arjun, Mumbai will now look to put his disappointment away and try to win their fourth consecutive game in the IPL season.

Arjun Tendulkar all over the park

In the 16th over of the match, skipper Rohit opted to give Arjun the ball with Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Sam Curran in the middle. Both were set at that time and looked in red hot form when Arjun was given the ball, who had given away 17 runs in his two overs. However, things did not go according to plan for Arjun as he was smashed for 31 runs in the over.

6, Wd, 4, 1, 4, 6, N4, 4

The expensive over saw Sam Curran smack Arjun for a six that was followed by a wide and a four before a single was taken to rotate the strike. Harpreet Singh then got the better of junior Tendulkar and was seen hitting a six and a four which was followed by a no ball and a four. Altogether, Arjun who had produced a match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week quickly saw the harsh reality and was on the receiving end of things.

Sam Curran and Harpreet Singh Bhatia's quick-fire knocks took Punjab Kings' total to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Punjab Kings got to a flying start even though they lost the wicket of Matthew Short (11) quite early in the innings. The talented duo of Indian youngsters Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide played some beautiful shots that kept the PBKs scoreboard ticking. PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs. At the end of six overs, PBKS end the powerplay at 58/1 with Prabhsimran Singh (25*) and Atharva Taide (19*) unbeaten.

