Miracle needed! How Virat Kohli's RCB can topple CSK to finish 2nd on IPL 2021 points table

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to finish their IPL 2021 league campaign on a high when they take on table-toppers Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the season at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday (October 08). RCB are currently placed third on the IPL 2021 points table and have already booked their spot in the playoffs this year.

RCB's hopes of finishing in the top two this season were dealt with a massive blow after their close 4-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. They currently have 16 points from 13 matches and have a chance to match second-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in terms of points. However, their inferior net run rate means they will have to win by a huge margin against DC on Friday to topple MS Dhoni & Co. from the second spot.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have 20 points from 13 matches so far this season and are assured to finish on the top of the table. RCB are all but likely to finish third but there is a slight chance of them making it to the second spot of they can pull off the impossible against DC on Friday. Here we take a look at what Virat Kohli's RCB will need to do to finish on the second spot above CSK in IPL 2021 points table.

How can RCB topple CSK to finish in the top two?

Chennai Super Kings lost their last league game against Punjab Kings but they still have a brilliant net run rate of +0.455 compared to RCB's net run rate of -0.159. RCB will have to bat first to even stand a chance of finishing above CSK.

RCB need to beat Delhi Capitals by a margin of 163 runs to topple CSK from the second spot and pip them on the points table. RCB won't be able to go past CSK's net run rate if they bat second. The only way they can pull it off is if they manage to post a total in excess of 200 runs, batting first and then restrict DC on less than 40 runs to ensure they win by a margin of 163 runs or more than that in order to finish 2nd.

Delhi Capitals will face the second-placed side in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2021 on Sunday (October 10).