Million Dollar baby Harry Brook scores maiden hundred of IPL 2023, hits 100* off 55 balls

England's Harry Brook created history on Friday by becoming the first batter in IPL 2023 to register a hundred. Playing against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens, the right-handed Brook slammed his maiden IPL century off 55 balls in his first season and helped his team post a mammoth 228 for four in 20 overs.

After getting out early in the previous three matches, Brook, who opened for the second time, began well by taking the attack to the opposition from the word go. He slashed a few fours off Umesh's first over before taking down each bowler coming on to bowl. With smaller boundaries and the dew factor coming into play, the exciting batter Brook made the most of this chance and scored big.

While he got assistance from captain Aiden Markram, who also scored a brilliant 50 off 26 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes, Brook didn't lose his concentration and stroked as cleanly as he was doing for England across formats ahead of IPL 2023.

The record-breaker in other formats, and a T20 World Cup by now, Brook was always confident and proved his worth against a potent spin-dominant KKR bowling attack at their home ground. Be it Shardul Thakur, Suyash Sharma or even Varun Chakaravarthy, he unleashed himself against all of them.

In the final over, off the second-last ball, he hit straight to the long-on area and completed his hundred. Let's not forget, SRH had splurged a whopping INR 13.5 crores on him at last year's auction.