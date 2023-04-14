IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant visits DC's training session ahead of RCB clash, writes comment for a 'Future Star'

Delhi Capitals regular captain Rishabh Pant visited his teammates at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of his team’s away clash against RCB on Saturday. Pant, who earlier had come to watch Delhi’s home game against Gujarat on April 4th, was seen walking with crutches.

Not only this, but he also left a comment for Ricky Ponting’s son on social media.

After suffering several injuries in a horrific road accident in late December last year, Rishabh Pant underwent surgery on his knee and got ruled out for an extensive period. In his absence, Delhi Capitals named veteran Aussie batter David Warner as the skipper for this season, while Axar Patel got picked as his deputy.

Both have some runs under their belt this season, with Warner being the second-highest run-scorer with 209 runs, while the bowling all-rounder Axar Patel has 108 runs. In contrast to some individual brilliance, Delhi has failed to get going this season– having lost all four matches.

Meanwhile, in a recent post shared by the franchise on social media, Rishabh Pant is seen chatting with Patel.

They will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

Ricky Ponting’s son trains in the nets

An Aussie great and a three-time World Cup winner, Ricky Ponting is the head coach of the Delhi side and even brought his son, Fletcher William Ponting, to train with the squad. Upon meeting his ideal Virat Kohli outside the nets, Fletcher smashed a few balls quite nicely inside it.

Here's when junior Ponting met Kohli -

Have a look at this video where junior Ponting is seen batting in the nets -

During then, his father, Ricky, asked him if he could be available for selection for tomorrow’s game against RCB, to which, Pant commented that his son is probably too young for that, but who knows some day, he might play for the franchise.