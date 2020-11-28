Michael Vaughan feels India's 'old school' tactics might cost them in all formats

India suffered a crushing defeat in the series opener against Australia. India's bowling and fielding effort cost them the match. According to many, Team India did not look like a top side in the match.

Skipper Virat Kohli blamed India's poor fielding during the match. The team dropped some significant catches that could have changed the course of the game. However, the poor bowling effort helped Australia pose a massive target of 375 against India. Former English skipper Michael Vaughan was not happy with Men in Blue's performance.

He took to Twitter: "Early call ... I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly."

Vaughan didn’t like the "old school" mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly. "This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me .... Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn’t deep enough."

"India’s over rate is appalling ... !!! Body language defensive ... fielding is my standard (shocking) ... Bowling ordinary !!! Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding ... Long tour for India me thinks," he tweeted.