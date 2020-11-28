IND vs AUS- 'Kohli's absence will be a huge setback for India': Sanjay Manjrekar

Skipper Virat Kohli will return to India after playing the first Test against Australia that will begin on December 17 in Adelaide. Many cricketing pundits believe Kohli has been the backbone of India's batting lineup and his absence on the remainder of Test series could cost India heavily.

Also read: 'They’ll make you pay': Virat Kohli on missed chances and poor fielding effort

Indian commentator Sanjay Manjerakar feels that Kohli's absence is a huge setback for India despite having players like Rahane, Pujara in the squad.

"Kohli not being there, after the first Test is a massive setback. In foreign conditions, Kohli is half the Indian batting, Pujara stepped up last time in Australia, Kohli has been India’s most dependable player in foreign conditions," Manjrekar told news agency ANI.

"So his absence will be a huge setback. This particular series against Australia is a test of the depth of India’s cricket talent in Tests," Manjrekar added.

However, Manjrekar feels that Rahane will be crucial for India after Kohli's departure.

"In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane should step up and bat at number four. Hanuma Vihari can bat at number five, if Shubman is tried in the middle order, then he should bat at number six," Manjrekar further said.

"Rahane has been averaging more than 50 in his last nine Tests, we will have to wait and see whether Rahane steps up. In fact, it’s a question of the entire batting line-up stepping up. We have only seen them in white-ball cricket," he added.