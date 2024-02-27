MI vs UPW- WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz playing XI, pitch, weather report | All you need to know

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will clash in the sixth match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Wednesday (Feb 28) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the top of the points table with two wins from the last two matches. On the other hand, UP Warriorz is lagging with 0 wins in the last two matches.

MI and UPW have played 3 games with each other yet in the history of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) where MI won two matches and the rest of the matches were won by UPW.

Here are all the details ahead of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Predicted playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Beth Mooney (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Kashyap, Meghna Singh.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C) (wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khenmar, Soppadhanhi Yashasri, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

While it’s a batting paradise in the shorter format of the game, the track tends to help the pacers in Test cricket. It is one of the few Indian grounds to boast of a pitch with plenty of space. Many pacers have loved exhibiting their wares in the five-day version of the game.

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 18 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 18 km/h with 30 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz live streaming

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: When is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place on Wednesday, 28 February.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: Where is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: At what time will the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match start?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-MI vs UPW: How to watch the live telecast of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match?

The sixth match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between MI and UPW will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- MI vs UPW: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz full squads

Mumbai Indians: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana