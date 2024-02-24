IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Stuart Broad questions non-selection of Cheteshwar Pujara after India's batting failure

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has questioned non-selection of India batter Cheteshwar Pujara in the ongoing five-Test series. Broad's comments came on the back of Virat Kohli missing the series and India's poor show with the bat on day 2 (Feb 24) of the fourth Test in Ranchi. India were trailing by 134 runs at the end of day's play with Dhruv Jurel (30) and Kuldeep Yadav (17) on the crease as the hosts finished the day on 219/7.

"With the experience & world class talent of Kohli missing, would there have been temptation to bring back Pujara into this India batting line up? Or is his international career over? Feels like he could have brought some consistency and an anchor," Broad asked in a post on social media platform X.

With the experience & world class talent of Kohli missing, would there have been temptation to bring back Pujara into this India batting line up? Or is his international career over? Feels like he could have brought some consistency and an anchor ⚓️ — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 24, 2024 ×

Skipper Rohit Sharma was first Indian wicket to fall off James Anderson as India headed to lunch at 34/1 after bowling England out for 353 in the first innings on Saturday. Shubman Gill (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) then added 82 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship before Bashir trapped Gill LBW. Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja were next to fall, both to Bashir, as India lost three wickets in the second session for less than 100 runs.