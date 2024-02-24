PSL 2024: Pakistan batter Babar Azam loses cool, mimics 'bottle throw' after being trolled by fans - WACTH

Pakistan batter Babar Azam lost his cool after being trolled by the local fans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Friday, February 23. Babar, who captains Peshawar Zalmi in PSL, was subjected to chants of 'Zimbabar' by Multan Sultans fans against whom the Zalmi's were playing. The chant was suggestive of Babar's great record against Zimbabwe - a relatively weak team in today's era - and failure in big matches.

Visibly frustrated by the chants, Babar was sitting on the sidelines along with the support staff when he gestured towards the chanting fan and tried to scare him by mimicking a bottle throw. Have a look at the video below: This is really unacceptable, Never expected this from Multan fans.. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MgZWQlO8oR — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) February 24, 2024 × Babar has played 18 games across formats against Zimbabwe, scoring 693 runs at an average of 57.75 with two hundreds and five fifties. He has struck these runs at a strike-rate of 106 with a highest score of 125.

The batter, however, who had a modest 2023 in terms of runs, was stripped of captaincy after Pakistan's horrendous performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

In the on going PSL though, he has been in superb form, scoring a fifty each in the two games before facing Multan. Babar has 171 runs to his name in three matches played so far - second only Rezza Hendricks' 174.

Recently, he created by becoming the fastest to reach 10,000 T20 runs, going past former West Indies batter Chris Gayle and India's Virat Kohli in the list. Babar achieved the feat in ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Wednesday (Feb 21) while playing for Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in Lahore. Babar has reached the 10K-run mark in his 271st innings while Gayle had done so in 285th innings and Kohli in 299th.